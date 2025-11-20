Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Start here
Archive
Latest
Top
Discussions
With Trump and RFK Jr. Working Together the CDC Has Finally Found Their Balls
A stunning reversal buried in website fine print admits decades of “settled science” was never actually proven - and millions of patients were gaslit…
Nov 20
•
Tiffany Ryder
9
14
2
The FDA Just Admitted They Lied to 50 Million Women for 23 Years (And Your Doctor Probably Still Believes It)
How a flawed study, regulatory cowardice & groupthink denied an entire generation of women access to life-saving treatment — and why this reversal gives…
Nov 15
•
Tiffany Ryder
9
8
5
Signal and Noise- an intimate conversation with 40,000+ freethinkers.
The mental shift this publication gives you is what separates the managed from the free.
Nov 11
•
Tiffany Ryder
and
Sims
4
October 2025
Why do we treat Zoloft and Ritalin so differently?
Two patients, two diseases, markedly different access to treatment.
Published on Sensible Medicine
•
Oct 21
Patients lack access to affordable care.
The results of the ACA subsidy fight won’t change that.
Oct 9
•
Tiffany Ryder
10
5
1
Stop Numbing Your Pain
It’s making you weak
Oct 2
•
Tiffany Ryder
5
2
1
September 2025
How 'Trust the Science' Became 'Ignore Science to Spite Trump'
The 1st year pharmacology that should embarrass every 'evidence-based' doctor defending Tylenol
Sep 24
•
Tiffany Ryder
13
18
3
Universal Hep B Vax at Birth: A Policy In Search Of Evidence
This debate exposes everything wrong with modern public health and it's terrifying
Sep 18
•
Tiffany Ryder
5
6
2
The Courage to Keep Talking.
Why Discourse Is Our Only Way Forward.
Sep 11
•
Tiffany Ryder
11
6
4
MAHA Just Dropped Their 128-Point Health Strategy (And It's Not Exactly What Anyone Expected)
My take on the good, the bad & the 'to be researched'
Sep 10
•
Tiffany Ryder
8
11
1
August 2025
When You Hit Rock Bottom, You Finally Have Solid Ground to Build On
Sometimes the people you love most teach you the hardest lessons about who you really are.
Aug 30
•
Tiffany Ryder
8
9
2
Your Stories Are Dying With You (And That's a Tragedy)
The Truth About the Stories We Keep Buried
Aug 23
•
Tiffany Ryder
5
3
3
© 2025 Tiffany Ryder
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts