signal & noise

signal & noise

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Devin Ryder's avatar
Devin Ryder
2h

Really great, honest share, Tiffany! When I was a kid, Thanksgiving and Christmas were the exact chaos that you describe. I'm not sure how my parents handled it...maybe they really didn't...

Anyways, I'm eternally grateful for much lower key holiday experiences now that I'm older (and wiser?) :P

Happy Thanksgiving!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tiffany Ryder
Katy Talento's avatar
Katy Talento
29mEdited

OMG this is so great. I must say that I generally don't have this problem because I have the absolute gift of living close to all my immediate family and in-laws. That means everything is always in short, manageable doses. Three hours tends to be my limit, and everyone feels like I participated. I'm so blessed. I have tons of extended family in TX that I do occasionally go visit. I stay in a hotel so that I can go around and have my short but amazing visits with everyone. Alternatively I stay with my 60-something yr old aunt who is always out training for an Ironman or Ultraman - so she lets me use her house like a hotel and we get lots of short quality time together too and she goes to bed at 8:30. Those are my tips, I SO appreciate yours and, to quote the president, they have my full, unqualified 100% endorsement!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tiffany Ryder
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tiffany Ryder
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture