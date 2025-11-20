signal & noise

signal & noise

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Devin Ryder's avatar
Devin Ryder
3d

You had me at the title, Tiffany! Great read! Really well done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tiffany Ryder
Phil Pinelli's avatar
Phil Pinelli
2d

I had to diagnosis my own disease and disability, partly because it was so rare and partly because of the medical community throughput Kaiser did not know the steps to diagnosis me. It took me three months to figure out what I had through extensive research it took 2 1/2 years for the medical community to achieve the same conclusions. I feel your pain

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tiffany Ryder
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tiffany Ryder
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture