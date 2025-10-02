Most people are living half-alive.

They’ve accepted that feeling like garbage is normal. That popping pills is just part of adulting. That “getting old sucks” is a valid life philosophy.

They struggle to lose those last 20 pounds. Can’t find the energy to enjoy their family. Stay stuck living the same 6 months over and over again - feeling crappy, trying to numb the pain, and then beating themselves up for “not having it together.”

It’s a vicious cycle that keeps you small.

What if the secret to feeling great, is just to stop trying to escape pain and start focusing deeply on it instead?

This one shift has allowed me to succeed in ways I never imagined (and also saves me thousands of dollars and countless hours every year)

Here’s a good example of how.

My shoulder’s been killing me all summer

At first, I did what most people do- I ignored it.

As a 40-something year old former dancer, I’m used to feeling a little like garbage getting out of bed. But this was different.

My shoulder and arm start…