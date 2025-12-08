signal & noise

signal & noise

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katy Talento ND ScM's avatar
Katy Talento ND ScM
18h

When Aaron Siri deposed Stanley Plotkin and Kathryn Edwards, two of the authors of Plotkins' "Vaccines" -- the bible of vaccinology -- they both were forced to admit under oath that they had no evidence that vaccines didn't cause autism and that there were no placebo controlled trials for any product currently on the schedule (the depositions were before the COVID vaccine, which did have a placebo RCT).

THAT's why Offit and Hotez didn't show up. Their arguments don't do well when Aaron Siri is around.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tiffany Ryder
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Tiffany Ryder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture