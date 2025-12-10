signal & noise

signal & noise

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete's avatar
Pete
12h

I wonder what got you on his radar enough to get a response. He thinks he can't be questioned, so I wouldn't expect any response.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Devin Ryder's avatar
Devin Ryder
15h

Wow. Cowardice is rampant in politics. It's a sad state of affairs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tiffany Ryder
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Tiffany Ryder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture