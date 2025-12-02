On Friday, November 28, 2025, while we were all still recovering from eating too much turkey, an internal FDA memo was leaked to the press.

The media coverage has been chaotic. Critics are calling it dangerous. Defenders are calling it historic. Most Americans have no idea what actually happened or why it matters.

Let me explain.

Dr.

, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer at FDA, who also directs the FDA’s vaccine division, sent an internal email to his staff.

TLDR:

Career FDA staff reviewed reports of pediatric deaths following COVID-19 vaccination and determined that at least 10 children died “after and because of” receiving the vaccine.

These deaths were reported to VAERS- the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System- between 2021 and 2024.

For years, apparently they just sat there. No one investigated them. Until now.

Prasad asked career staff at the FDA’s Office of Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance to analyze 96 pediatric deaths reported to VAERS. Using standard causality assessment- a scale ranging from “certain” to “unlikely”- they determined that no fewer than 10 were related to vaccination. The attribution categories were “likely,” “probable,” or “possible.”

The investigation was initiated by Dr.

, a senior advisor at FDA, and the formal causality analysis was conducted

at the Office of Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance - who agreed with her findings.

by career staff

Prasad himself acknowledges this is almost certainly an undercount.

VAERS requires a motivated person to fill out tedious paperwork to submit a report. Most don’t bother. The barrier to submission is high. If anything, deaths are underreported, not overreported.

This is entirely consistent with my personal experience practicing in the ER through Covid.

When hospitals were understaffed from policy-driven layoffs and patients were dying of heart attacks in the hallways after 24+ hour waits, filing a tedious VAERS report that might get you fired wasn’t at the top of anyone’s list.

Ask me how I know.

Why this matters to you

If you’re a patient or a parent, here’s what you need to understand about what Prasad’s memo admits:

COVID-19 vaccines have killed American children. Not theoretically. Not possibly. Likely. Career FDA staff reviewed the cases and made causality determinations. This is the agency responsible for vaccine safety saying this. It’s worth noting that (so far) they’ve only admitted it to their internal team (remember the memo was leaked), but I expect something official will surface soon. Deaths were reported years ago and ignored. The memo asks a devastating question: “Why did it take until 2025 to perform this analysis?” And that’s exactly the right frame. Deaths were reported between 2021 and 2024. No one looked. For four years, the safety system we are told protects your children collected reports and did nothing with them. That’s a problem. We don’t actually know if vaccinating healthy children saved more lives than it cost. The memo is blunt about this: “We do not have reliable data estimating the absolute benefit regarding severe disease and death in healthy children from vaccine receipt.” The FDA never required manufacturers to prove, in randomized trials, that vaccinating children improved outcomes in that group. They approved based on antibody data- not clinical results and it is undeniably true that kids were at MUCH lower risk than other age groups and that the vaccine did not, in fact, prevent transmission negating the 3rd party benefit/ “don’t you love your grandma” arguments. Children were coerced into receiving this vaccine. School mandates. Daycare requirements. Parental workplace mandates that affected family decisions. The memo calls these mandates “coercive and unethical.” Children who faced “tremendously low risk of death” from COVID were required to take a vaccine that could- and apparently did- result in death. This. Is. An. Ethics. Disaster.

The question no one wants to ask

The also memo poses an unthinkable possibility:

“It is horrifying to consider that US vaccine regulation, including our actions, may have harmed more children than we saved.”

Finally, the head of the FDA’s vaccine division is saying that the agency’s own actions- the approvals, the recommendations, the policies that enabled mandates- may have killed more healthy children than COVID-19 would have- a thought many of us have had and lost sleep over these past 5 years.

The mainstream media is screeching: “YOU DON’T EVEN KNOW IF THAT’S TRUE! “

And they’re right for once.

But that’s also the entire point:

We don’t know because no one required the studies that would tell us before they used the power of the state to force compliance.

We don’t know because no one investigated the deaths that were reported as if they preferred to NOT know why they happened.

We don’t know because the FDA, for 4 years, didn’t do its job which we all pay for and trusted them to do.

What the critics are saying (and why they’re wrong)

The criticism has been loud and immediate. Let me address the main objections:

“VAERS can’t prove causation.”

Correct. VAERS is used for signal detection. You see a signal in passive surveillance, then you investigate it with rigorous methods. That’s exactly what’s happening finally. The critics are demanding gold-standard scientific proof and a peer-reviewed study before they want to allow for deeper investigation- which is how you prevent knowledge, not acquire it.

“Anyone can submit to VAERS.”

Yep. And then career FDA staff review the reports and make causality determinations using standardized methodology. That’s what’s happening here. The “anyone can submit” part isn’t the end of the process- it’s the beginning.

“He didn’t release the data.”

Not yet. The memo was an internal communication to staff announcing what had been found so far and what was being done about it. It was leaked. FDA is not finished talking about this- well, actually, if we’re honest, they haven’t even officially started.

“This will fuel vaccine hesitancy.”

Maybe. But you know what actually fuels vaccine hesitancy? Overselling. Mandates. Refusing to acknowledge trade-offs. Calling anyone who asked questions “anti-vax.” Trust in the FDA is already at historic lows. The cover-up approach didn’t work. Maybe transparency will.

The path forward

Here’s what an honest FDA looks like: See a signal. Investigate it. Communicate the findings. Adjust recommendations based on evidence. Be transparent about uncertainty.

That’s what’s happening now. A signal was found. It’s being investigated. Rigorous analysis will follow. Standards are being raised.

The critics want to go back to the old way: ignore signals, approve based on antibodies, dismiss anyone who asks questions, maintain public confidence through bullying or silence rather than transparency.

That approach gave us mandates without evidence.

That approach gave us four years of ignored death reports.

That approach destroyed public trust in the very institutions designed to protect us.

Prasad’s memo ends with an invitation:

“I remain open to vigorous discussions and debate on these topics, as I have always been.”

That’s what science looks like. Not certainty. Not silence. Not “trust us.” Open debate. Rigorous evidence. Honest uncertainty.

Your children deserve better than what the FDA gave them throughout Covid. This memo is the beginning of better.

What you can do

Read the memo yourself. It’s been published in full. Don’t rely on headlines or hot takes. Read what it actually says.

Ask questions. If your pediatrician recommends the Covid vaccine, ask: What’s the evidence for clinical benefit in my child’s age group? What are the known risks? Is this based on randomized trial data or antibody studies?

Demand transparency. Support reforms that require actual evidence, not just promises. I believe the FDA should prove vaccines work before recommending them- not after. But what do you think?

Ask yourself why someone would oppose an investigation. Think about these kids. They had names. They had parents. They had stuffies they loved and birthdays they’ll never celebrate. They were at low risk for death from the disease we were trying to prevent and they died.

Don’t you want to know more about what happened?

Don’t you want agencies finding out if their deaths were caused by a pharmaceutical product that we forced them to take?

Don’t you want to know if lives were saved because our kids took a risk?

Who would fight getting the answers to those questions? What would their motives be to do so?

Because everyone opposing an investigation is doing just that - fighting for silence and uncertainty.

That’s what propaganda and “vaccine religion” looks like, not science.

That’s what totalitarianism looks like, not liberalism or free will or informed consent.

We deserve an FDA that pays attention. And now they are. That’s not the scandal. That’s the beginning of accountability.

If you enjoyed this article please like, subscribe and consider sharing it. Read the full text of Prasad's memo here.