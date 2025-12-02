signal & noise

signal & noise

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Mordo's avatar
David Mordo
18h

The memo nor the investigation did not mention the following:

any pre-conditions or medical history about the 96 children

No access to any medical records or autopsy findings

No FDA peer reviewed evidence

No ages other than a "range" of 7 to 16

So, my question is, what tests were used to determine myocarditis?

You should explain that the vaccination causes the myocarditis that causes the death.

Prasad also claims that there is data but isn't showing the data.......yet.

And BTW, the "leak" was intentional as are most DC or governmental leaks. It was sent to over 1,000 people. Someone is bound to "leak" it on purpose. Prasad knew that.

I think all of this should be part of a correct and complete investigation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Tiffany Ryder and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tiffany Ryder
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture