The Hidden Costs of Prescription Drugs

"Patient-centered care" echoes through the halls of healthcare institutions.

But what happens when the people controlling drug pricing—the Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs)—operate in ways that seem to contradict that mission?

Dr. Kristin Speer, a PharmD and board-certified pharmacist, spent years inside the PBM industry, working as a consulting clinician.

Her first job?

Providing patient-specific pharmacotherapy recommendations to patients needing end of life care. It was rewarding.

But after switching roles to a position that supported 'benefits' administration, she began to see the cracks: misaligned incentives, opaque pricing structures, and a system that often prioritizes middlemen over patients and pharmacists. She made a bold move.

She left her career to expose the truth through documentary filmmaking.

As a writer, storyteller and filmmaker of Harmacy, Kristin pulls back the curtain on all things pharmacy.

Check out Harmacy at https://harmacyfilm.com/

