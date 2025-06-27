The Mental Health Industrial Complex Is Stealing Your Agency

You're sad.

You go to a doctor.

They give you a pill.

You take the pill for 40 years.

You die.

This is the modern mental health system in action. And it's destroying lives.

The Medication Assembly Line

I just had a conversation with Susan (the "Rogue Psychologist") that should terrify every thinking person.

Here's what Susan revealed after 27 years of practice:

* She's worked with 3,000+ patients

* Only 2 physicians refused to prescribe medication when consulted

* Kids are getting cocktails of psychiatric drugs thrown at them

* There's no protocol to get anyone off these medications

Read that last point again.

There is no standard protocol to get you off psychiatric medication.

You know what that means implicitly? Once you're on, you're expected to stay on. Forever.

The Numbing of America

Here's the part that should make you angry:

These medications don't just treat "chemical imbalances" (a theory with shaky scientific support). They numb your natural responses to a life that isn't working - which is okay on a temporary basis or in extreme circumstances, but that’s not how we use them.

We’ve made it ‘the standard of care.’

Here's a story that perfectly illustrates this broken system:

A woman was prescribed Zoloft during an unfulfilling marriage and career. The medication didn't fix her issues- it helped her tolerate them.

For 17 years in a state of chemical-induced mediocrity.

Only when a foreign doctor in a foreign country asked the obvious question-

"Why are you taking these medicines? There's nothing wrong with you"- did she stop. And realize she'd been avoiding the real work of building a life worth living.

That woman, was me.

But it doesn’t have to be this way.

Discomfort is the signal, not necessarily the problem

Here's what Big Pharma doesn't want you to understand:

Psychological discomfort is information.

* Feeling trapped in your job? Your brain is telling you something.

* Anxious about your relationships? Pay more attention perhaps something needs to change.

* Depressed about your life direction? That's not a ‘chemical imbalance’- that's clarity.

But instead of helping you decode these signals, the system hands you a pill to numb the emotional pain and make them go away.

Susan puts it perfectly:

"How do you learn anything if you don't feel discomfort?"

The Real First Steps (That No One Talks About)

Before you even consider medication, Susan recommends a radical approach: treating yourself like a worthy, complete human being.

The basics that actually work:

* Get your vitamin D levels checked and optimized

* Exercise 30 minutes daily (even just walking)

* Clean up your diet- eat whole foods, more protein

* Rule out medical conditions causing symptoms

* Prioritize sleep

* Take an honest assessment of what might need to change in your life.

These aren't sexy. They don't make pharmaceutical companies money. They take time. But outside of severe, or emergency situations - they work.

The N=1 Approach

Susan treats every patient as "an experiment of one."

She asks:

* What's the context of these symptoms?

* What story is this person telling themselves?

* What environmental factors are contributing?

* How can we measure progress scientifically?

This is the opposite of the checklist mentality that dominates modern psychiatry, where symptoms get you a diagnosis and a diagnosis gets you a prescription.

I'm not anti-medication. Neither is Susan.

Sometimes people are so destabilized they can't even participate in therapy or life.

In those cases, medication can be a bridge- temporarily- while they develop coping skills.

But here's the key: it should always be considered temporary with a plan to reassess.

The problem is that reassessment never happens.

There's no protocol. No regular evaluation of whether you still need chemical support.

The questions your doctor won't ask

If you're considering psychiatric medication (or currently taking it), demand answers to these questions:

* What are the long-term studies on this medication?

* What's the plan for eventually getting me off this?

* How will we measure if this is actually helping?

* What non-pharmaceutical options have we explored?

* Are we treating symptoms or root causes?

If your doctor can't answer these, find a new doctor.

The ‘wise mind’ solution

Susan mentions a concept from dialectical behavior therapy: the "wise mind."

Imagine a Venn diagram:

* Circle 1: Rational thought

* Circle 2: Emotional awareness

* Overlap: Wise mind

The goal isn't to eliminate emotions or live purely rationally. It's to access both, pause, and make thoughtful decisions aligned with your actual goals.

You can't develop wise mind while chemically numbed.

Breaking free

The mental health industrial complex profits from your dependence.

They make money when:

* You stay on medication forever

* You believe you're "broken" and need fixing

* You avoid the discomfort that leads to growth

* You outsource your agency to "experts"

You get your power back when:

* You treat discomfort as information

* You address root causes, not just symptoms

* You take responsibility for your mental health

* You develop actual coping skills that work for you

The Real Work

Building mental resilience isn't about avoiding discomfort—it's about learning to move through it skillfully.

This means:

* Facing anxiety-provoking situations gradually (exposure therapy)

* Developing emotional regulation skills

* Creating a life aligned with your values

* Building physical and mental practices that support well-being

It's harder than taking a pill. It takes longer. But it actually works.

Your Move

The system wants you medicated and manageable.

Your soul wants you awake and agentic.

Choose wisely.

The discomfort you're feeling might not be a chemical imbalance to fix. It might be your authentic self trying to break free from a mindset that's too small for you.

Listen to it.

What's your experience with the mental health system? Have you found ways to reclaim your agency? Share in the comments—your story might help someone else break free.

And if this resonates, please share it.

Until next week,

Tiffany

*Never medical or financial advice (obviously)





