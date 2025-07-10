Your Eyes Are Screaming

Most people think all eye doctors do is fix blurry vision with glasses.

Turns out, that's totally wrong.

Today I’m sharing a conversation I had with Joel Ciolek— Stanford Professor and one of only 80 ophthalmology physician associates in the world. After hundreds of rejections to work in the specialty he loves, he carved out a position that barely existed and built something remarkable.

Joel has since created a professional society. He teaches at medical schools worldwide. He proved that innovation is still possible in healthcare - even when everyone tells you ‘no.’

But most importantly, what he has learned about eyes will change how you think about your health.

Your eyes aren't just for seeing. They're diagnostic windows into every major system in your body.

Heart disease. Diabetes. Brain tumors. High blood pressure. Autoimmune disorders.

All visible through your eyes- often before symptoms show up anywhere else.

Joel has literally saved lives during routine eye exams.

But here's the problem: If you don’t know this, you might be approaching eye care all wrong (or avoiding it all together).

The Category Mistake Costing You Time and Money

Joel points out that most people think all eye problems are "vision" problems.

They're not.

Here's the distinction that you need to understand:

* Vision concerns = glasses, contacts, routine “read the bottom line” checkups (optical)

* Medical concerns = pain, redness, infections, sudden changes (health)

Have a red, painful eye? That's a ‘medical’ issue. Not a ‘vision’ issue.

You benefit from knowing the difference because otherwise:

* People end up with chronic disease that worsens undetected for years because they don’t understand the value of ophthalmology in preventative care.

* Or they waste hours in emergency rooms because they don’t know how or when to get help for their eyes.

* Others avoid care all together because they think they need "vision insurance" for what is actually a medical problem.

Whether you have traditional insurance, CrowdHealth, or pay cash, understanding this distinction gets you to the right provider faster, and often cheaper.

"Essential Eye Health" In 3 Steps

Step 1: Establish a relationship before you need it

Don't wait for problems. Find an eye doctor now so you know who to call and where to go if you need it.

Don't have one yet? Literally Google "ophthalmology" + your city.

If it's urgent, most will see you quickly if you can get there.

Here's what Joel told me: Just about every eye clinic has 24/7 on-call coverage for emergencies.

"If you have established care with an eye clinic, honestly, I would call them before you go to the ER because even if it's after hours, every eye clinic is going to have an on-call ophthalmologist... you're going to be able to get a hold of someone that's no different than your ER provider calling that on-call ophthalmologist."

Step 2: Learn when it’s important to act quickly

* Sudden vision loss

* Severe or deep eye pain

* Flashing lights or curtain-like vision changes

* New floaters with flashes

These are "call/be seen immediately" situations.

Not "wait and see."

One benefit to having an established relationship with an eye doctor is that you can ask them what would constitute an ‘emergency,’ and they want you to do if that happens.

Step 3: Think systemic, not just vision

Your eyes reflect your entire body's health:

* High blood sugar shows up in eye blood vessels

* High blood pressure damages the retina

* Cholesterol plaques appear in eye arteries

Once the damage starts reaching a critical mass, these warning signs can be observed and more importantly can allow you the opportunity to do something about it - before it’s too late.

Take home message:

Regular eye exams aren't vanity- they're actually early warning systems for your whole body.

Your eyes are talking to you.

The question is… are you listening?

Short and sweet this week, but I want to know: Have you had to seek emergency care for an ‘eye issue’? Did you know the difference between medical problems versus vision problems?

Joel practices in California, but teaches all over the world. He can be found at:

joelciolek.com

Connect with him there!

Until next week,

Tiffany

*Never Medical Advice





