The Healthcare System Won’t Save You—Here’s What Will

This week, I sit down with Celebrity Trainer Durrell Finch to discuss a hard truth: The healthcare system isn’t designed for health—it’s designed for profit.

In this episode we break down:

✔️ The Ozempic & Monjaro hype—who benefits, who risks harm

✔️ Why Direct Primary Care (DPC) might be the only way forward

✔️ The hidden incentives driving unnecessary treatments

✔️ How to cut medication costs without sacrificing quality care

✔️ What fitness professionals know that doctors don’t (but should)

If you care about real healthcare reform, patient autonomy, and cutting through the noise, this is an episode you can’t afford to miss.

Please note the following correction: A1C Levels of 5.7-6.4 are more consistent with prediabetes and levels > 6.4 are usually consistent with diabetes

📌 Full Episode Roadmap:

* 00:00 – Rethinking Healthcare

* 02:02 – The Scottsdale Fitness Scene

* 04:48 – Understanding GLP-1 Medications

* 15:08 – The Dark Side of Cash Pay Medicine

* 33:37 – The Cost of Medication and Ancillary Needs

* 37:04 – Patient Perspective on the Healthcare System

* 38:51 – Actionable Steps to Take Control of Your Health

* 47:44 – The Role of Trainers, Dieticians and Other Professionals

* 56:41 – Medical Trade Organizations, Government Policies and Public Health

* 01:01:48 – Take Ownership. How Personal Responsibility Is The Path To Freedom.

🔥 If you found this episode useful please share —because informed patients make better decisions. Also available on YouTube.

– Tiffany

