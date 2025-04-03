Sims Tillirson on Authenticity, Addiction, and the Failure of Informed Consent

This week on The Healthcare Liberty Lab, I spoke with LinkedIn personality Sims Tillirson about professional authenticity, the systemic problems in how medications are prescribed in America and the lack of real informed consent.

Key points from our conversation:

In an environment where many are scared to go against social norms, Sims has built his businesses and a large, loyal following by refusing to conform to corporate expectations. His approach has cost him professionally at times, but he argues the alternative—being inauthentic—has a higher personal cost.

More importantly, we discussed his firsthand experience with America's problematic approach to prescription medications. At 22, Sims was prescribed opioids without adequate warning about addiction potential. This led to a years-long struggle that significantly altered his life trajectory. He later experienced similar issues with SSRIs.

These personal experiences highlight a critical failure in our healthcare system: doctors routinely prescribe potentially life-altering medications without proper discussion or informed consent. Patients are rarely told about deprescription strategies or the full range of risks before starting these medications.

The broader implications deserve consideration:

* How many patients are starting medications without understanding the long-term consequences?

* What responsibility do prescribers have to ensure genuinely informed consent?

* Why aren't deprescription plans standard practice when initiating treatments with known dependency issues?

* How do you protect yourself?

Our discussion expanded to examine how the healthcare system's focus on symptom management rather than root causes perpetuates these problems.

Episode breakdown:

* (00:00:00) Introduction To Sims Tillirson

* (00:02:14) Sharing Your True Self Online

* (00:09:18) Authenticity Over Employer Approval

* (00:21:20) Risks of Uninformed Opioid Prescriptions

* (00:24:11) Informed Consent in Healthcare

* (00:39:07) The Power Of Personalized Care

* (00:47:26) Healthcare That Focuses On Root Causes

Sponsor note: This quarter, CrowdHealth is offering members $100 to be funded by the Crowd towards a gut health evaluation from TinyHealth.

Not a member yet? Join at joincrowdhealth.com with code ‘Liberty Lab’ for $99/month for your first 3 months.

Until next time,

-Tiffany

*Never medical advice





