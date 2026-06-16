Signal & Noise

Signal & Noise

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Rogue Psychologist's avatar
Rogue Psychologist
4d

I believe there are so many of us who struggle with what you are talking about. Thank you for articulating it so eloquently. My hope is that this only strengthens our resolve in the end. We are playing a long game. There are no saviors who will rescue us. Thank you for staying in the fight.

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5 replies by Tiffany Ryder and others
Katy Talento ND ScM's avatar
Katy Talento ND ScM
4d

Can’t disagree with a single thing here.

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1 reply by Tiffany Ryder
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