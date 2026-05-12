Signal & Noise

Signal & Noise

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David A. Saltzman's avatar
David A. Saltzman
2d

You are right on the money (literally and - sadly - figuratively.) President Reagan said that the nine most terrifying words in the English language are, "I'm from the government, and I'm here to help." In 1773, tea was dumped in the harbor. The action was far more than a move to protest taxation; it was a protest against a huge, overreaching government. It was a grassroots, citizens-up revolution that birthed this country, and it will take the same kind of grassroots effort to reform the forces that drove Prasad and Makary out of government. The question is, do we have the will? Keep up the good fight Tiff.

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1 reply by Tiffany Ryder
Doug Hinschberger's avatar
Doug Hinschberger
2d

“Here is what MAHA should do immediately: stop measuring wins by whose butt is in which seat. Vinay and Marty just proved that those particular seats are a waste of time. Start measuring wins by how many people are crossing into this alternative world we have been building outside them.”

Truth.

I know I have placed too much hope in who is sitting where. Actually, it’s not hope, it’s acquiescing that someone else will do the work because I can be too lazy to do my own part.

I agree that each time something like this happens it exposes the reality. It boils down to each one of us. Becoming enlightened to the darkness and evil we face.

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1 reply by Tiffany Ryder
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