It's A Metabolic Health Revolution

New episode of The Healthcare Liberty Lab featuring Dr. Philip Ovadia

Most Americans are headed towards chronic disease—and they don't even know it. Are you one of them?

In this eye-opening episode, Andy Schoonover, CEO of CrowdHealth, dives deep into metabolic health with Dr. Philip Ovadia, a board-certified cardiac surgeon, author of "Stay Off My Operating Table," and founder of Ovadia Heart Health.

The Shocking Reality

Only 12% of Americans meet the criteria for metabolic health. The rest are on the fast track to chronic disease. But there's good news: you don't need a prescription to fix it.

Dr. Ovadia explains the real root causes of disease, why mainstream nutrition advice is failing us, and how you can regain control through simple, science-backed strategies.

What You'll Learn:

* Why insulin resistance is the true driver of chronic disease

* The biggest nutrition myths we've been told (and their impact on your health)

* How the food pyramid and ultra-processed foods set us up for failure

* The truth about cholesterol, statins, and what really matters for heart health

* Simple, practical steps to improve your metabolic health—starting today

Episode Highlights:

* 00:00 – Introduction

* 01:00 – Dr. Ovadia's "why" behind his work

* 05:00 – Understanding insulin resistance: the overlooked epidemic

* 11:23 – Key takeaways from "Stay Off My Operating Table"

* 15:44 – How to assess your own metabolic health

* 21:26 – The flaws in government nutrition guidelines

* 26:47 – Hidden dangers of processed foods

* 28:01 – Debunking myths about low-carb diets

* 35:21 – Insulin: friend or foe to your body?

* 40:50 – The problem with American food processing

* 42:57 – Best foods for metabolic health

* 45:15 – The surprising connection between financial decisions and metabolic health

* 48:12 – Keto alternatives and sweeteners: what you should know

* 51:53 – Andy Schoonover's lab results analysis

* 58:12 – The real determinants of metabolic health

* 59:30 – Understanding cholesterol numbers

* 1:01:53 – Does genetics determine your metabolic health?

* 1:04:50 – Dr. Ovadia's personal health transformation

* 1:07:40 – Final takeaways and action steps

Connect & Take Action:

* Follow Dr. Ovadia: @ifixhearts on X, Instagram, LinkedIn

* Follow CrowdHealth: @joincrowdhealth on X, Instagram, LinkedIn

* Take control of your health with CrowdHealth: Visit joincrowdhealth.com and use promo code: HCLL for your first 3 months at up to $99/month

About The Healthcare Liberty Lab

Challenging the status quo in healthcare and empowering people to take back control of their health and finances. Hosted by Tiffany Ryder, Emergency Medicine PA, and sponsored by CrowdHealth.

🎧 Listen, Subscribe & Share

* Follow The Healthcare Liberty Lab on your favorite podcast platform or watch on YouTube

* Leave a review if you found this episode valuable!

* Share with someone who needs to hear this!





This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit thehealthcarelibertylab.substack.com