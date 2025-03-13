Insider Strategies to Fight Unfair Hospital Bills: A Conversation with Cori Zavada

In our latest episode of The Healthcare Liberty Lab, we bring you a conversation between Andy Schoonover, CEO of CrowdHealth, and Cori Zavada, an ERISA Attorney and healthcare insider who's made it her mission to help patients and employers navigate hospital billing practices and empower them throughout the process.

Cori is the Founder and CEO of both Fiduciary Risk Management and VezaHealth, bringing years of expertise in medical billing negotiations, self-funded healthcare solutions, and patient advocacy. Her work has helped countless individuals and businesses navigate the often murky waters of healthcare costs.

What You'll Learn

This conversation goes beyond surface-level advice, diving deep into actionable strategies that can potentially save you thousands of dollars when facing medical bills. Cori reveals:

* Step-by-step tactics for negotiating hospital bills that billing departments don't want you to know

* Why second opinions aren't just medically important but can be financially crucial

* Emergency room billing secrets and how to protect yourself from the most common overcharges

* Financial assistance programs you might qualify for but are rarely told about

The Hidden Crisis in Healthcare Billing

As Cori explains, the current healthcare system has created an environment where patients are often at the mercy of opaque billing practices. Many Americans are just one medical emergency away from financial hardship, not because healthcare itself is inherently expensive, but because of systematic inefficiencies and profit-seeking behaviors that have been normalized.

Most patients don't realize they have options when they receive a bill. The system is designed to make you feel powerless, but you're not.

Key Insights

The Power of Independent Doctors

Around the 21-minute mark, Cori and Andy highlight how independent physicians often provide better care at lower costs than hospital-employed doctors because they have the time and flexibility to do so. This isn't just about saving money—it's about receiving more personalized care from practitioners who aren't constrained by corporate quotas and metrics.

Emergency Room Navigation

One of the most valuable segments begins at 29 minutes, where Andy breaks down emergency room billing practices. Cori provides insight into why ERs might be offering ‘deals’ and billing the way they do and clear guidelines on how to decide what to do if you find yourself in this situation.

Self-Funded Health Plans Explained

For those interested in understanding healthcare financing models, the segment starting at 44:16 offers a comprehensive explanation of how self-funded plans work and why they're gaining popularity among both employers and individuals seeking healthcare freedom.

Taking Back Control

Perhaps the most inspiring part of the conversation comes from Cori's personal story 49:43 minutes, which demonstrates how informed patients can better navigate care in alignment with their own values.

Next Steps

If you've ever received a medical bill that terrified you, or if you simply want to become a more empowered healthcare consumer, this episode provides the roadmap you need.

Watch the Full Episode

