Ethical Resistance in the Age of Censorship.

In this week's episode of The Healthcare Liberty Lab, we’re bringing you a conversation between Andy Schoonover, CEO of CrowdHealth and Robert W Malone MD, MS, a physician and researcher who played a pivotal role in the development of mRNA technology.

Over the past few years, Dr. Malone has emerged as one of the most prominent voices challenging established narratives around public health policy and media censorship.

The Price of Dissent

Dr. Malone's journey as a prominent public health expert took a dramatic turn when he was ‘cancelled’ and deplatformed from major social media platforms after sharing concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic response that contradicted mainstream messaging.

The impact was immediate and far-reaching, affecting not just his ability to communicate with the public but also triggering waves of negative publicity.

What struck me most about this conversation was Dr. Malone's candid account of how his decision to speak out affected every area of his life, and yet despite facing what he describes as coordinated efforts to suppress dissenting views, he has remained steadfast in his commitment to scientific integrity and transparency.

Advice for Truth-Seekers

For those challenging mainstream narratives, Dr. Malone offered this advice: ground yourself in a solid ethical framework.

The resilience needed to withstand public criticism and institutional pressure can only come from internal clarity about your values and purpose.

It begins with ourselves and our own soul, our own ethical framework.

We are all confronted with the decision of whether or not to self-censor on a daily basis and learning from the experiences of others is one way to help us decide the best approach for us for our own personal and professional lives.

Listening to the full interview?

Check out these timestamps to navigate the episode:

* (00:00:00) Introduction To Robert Malone

* (00:03:11) How Deplatforming Has Affected Robert's Personal Life

* (00:13:20) Where Does The Vitriol Come From?

* (00:15:32) Robert's 20% Theory

* (00:22:59) Robert's Advice For Those On A Mission

* (00:34:05) Why Robert Has Embraced Community

