A Warrior for Healthcare Justice

In Memory of Marshall Allen (1966-2024)

This conversation, recorded before Marshall's passing in May 2024, demonstrates exactly why his work matters. While most healthcare journalists chase headlines, Marshall did something different: he gave patients the actual tools to fight back against billing fraud.

In this discussion with CrowdHealth's Andy Schoonover, Marshall breaks down how hospitals systematically exploit patients - and more importantly, how to stop it.

What You'll Learn:

- The mechanics of hospital overcharging

- Why medical bills are negotiable (and how to do it)

- When to use small claims court (it works better than you think)

The Playbook:

- Never pay the first bill - it's almost always wrong

- How to negotiate from a position of strength

- When and how to use legal action effectively

- The power of cash pay in breaking the insurance game

In This Episode:

00:00 Welcome to the Healthcare Liberty Lab

01:35 Introducing Marshall Allen

05:07 The Power of Negotiation

10:01 Real Stories of Healthcare Savings

20:14 Legal Precedents and Patient Rights

25:25 Insurance and Payment Challenges

26:18 Medicare Myths and Hospital Finances

27:01 Healthcare Cost Inefficiencies

28:27 Fighting Unfair Medical Bills

31:13 Navigating Small Claims Court

39:27 Financial Assistance and Resources

44:07 Empowering Change in Healthcare

Marshall's Legacy Lives On Through:

MarshallAllen.com

Marshallallen.substack.com

AllenHealthAcademy.com

MarshallAllenProject.org

"Never Pay the First Bill"

Marshall showed us that healthcare reform isn't just about policy - it's about patients knowing how to defend themselves right now.

This episode gives you the tools to do exactly that.

