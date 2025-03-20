88% of Americans Are Metabolically Broken. Why That Matters For Your Brain, Heart & Longevity.

The uncomfortable truth? 88% of Americans are metabolically broken, setting themselves up for dementia, heart disease, and cancer. The medical establishment's solution? More pills, more procedures, more profits.

Today on The Healthcare Liberty Lab, I'm bringing you a conversation that challenges everything you've been told about nutrition and health.

CrowdHealth founder Andy Schoonover sits down with Chris Irvin, known as The Ketologist, to expose how the fundamental fuel your body runs on might be the real culprit - and the real solution - to your health struggles.

Why This Conversation Matters Now

‘Food as Medicine’ isn't another diet fad. It's about the biochemistry that mainstream medicine consistently ignores while pushing treatments that manage symptoms instead of addressing causes.

When metabolic dysfunction drives our most feared diseases—from Alzheimer's to heart disease to cancer—why aren't we talking more about how to fix our metabolism instead of just managing the downstream effects?

What You'll Learn

* The shocking connection between insulin resistance and cognitive decline

* Why "heart-healthy" dietary guidelines might be accelerating heart disease

* How ketones offer an alternative fuel source that can transform brain function

* Practical strategies to improve metabolic flexibility without extreme dieting

* The overlooked link between mental health issues and metabolism

The root cause of so many diseases we fear isn't genetic bad luck—it's decades of metabolic dysfunction that we could have prevented or reversed.

Timestamps for the Full Episode

00:00 - Introduction02:30 - What are ketones and how do they impact us?08:00 - Understanding the role of insulin in metabolism13:50 - What is a keto diet, and why does it work?22:27 - Understanding metabolic health28:25 - The connection between mental health and metabolic function36:50 - Addressing common keto criticisms44:45 - Bioavailability of animal protein and keto-adapted performance58:45 - Measuring ketones with the BioCoach meter1:05:24 - The truth about keto-branded food products

