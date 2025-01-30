799 Pounds at 16—Justin’s Wild 600+ Pound Weight Loss Journey

At 16 years old, Justin weighed 799 pounds. Doctors gave him no real solutions. The world told him change was impossible.

Today? He’s down over 600 pounds—without surgery, without shortcuts, just relentless discipline and a total mindset shift.

In this episode, we dive into his incredible transformation, including:

✅ The brutal reality of food addiction and breaking free

✅ Why environment is more powerful than willpower

✅ The hidden risks of quick fixes like GLP-1 injections

✅ How faith, discipline, and personal responsibility changed everything

This isn’t just another weight loss story—it’s a blueprint for taking back control of your life.

No more excuses. No more waiting. Listen now.





