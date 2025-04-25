5 Shocking Truths About Healthcare, Finances and Freedom Most People Miss

Every day, you hand over your money to faceless institutions.

You pay insurance premiums. You pay medical bills. You save for retirement.

But what most people don't realize is that the system controlling our money- and by extension, our healthcare- is designed to extract value from you at every turn.

I recently spoke with Dr. Noah Kaufman, emergency physician, author, public speaker and Bitcoin enthusiast on The Healthcare Liberty Lab podcast.

What he revealed left me questioning everything I thought I knew about healthcare, finances and freedom.

Shocking Truth #1: Your Money Is Being Systematically Devalued (And It's By Design)

Dr. Kaufman didn't always believe in Bitcoin. Like many of us, he initially dismissed it as "internet magic money" and a "scam."

But then he discovered something that changed his perspective completely.

"The value of the dollar keeps going down. And the dollar is inflationary. Every year there's 2% inflation or some years there's 8% inflation," he explained.

What's more shocking? "80% of all the dollars that ever existed have been printed in the last five years."

Let that sink in.

Dr. Kaufman used a brilliant analogy to explain how inflation actually works:

"When you think about inflation, you could think about, well, like if it's 8% one year, if it goes down to 2% the next year, it's not like the prices have gone down. It's like somebody who weighed 200 pounds, added eight pounds, you know, and then added an extra two pounds the next year. They weigh 210. They don't weigh 208 minus six or something."

That's why when your house doubles in price, it's not because your house is worth more- it's because your money is worth less.

The retirement number you're aiming for? Dr. Kaufman points out that what used to be $2 million is now $5 million, and soon will be $10 million.

We're all running on a treadmill that keeps speeding up.

Shocking Truth #2: The Healthcare System Is Built On Theft (And We're All Complicit)

"We are part of a system that is the number one cause of financial ruin for our patients," Dr. Kaufman shared solemnly.

As healthcare providers, we're kept in the dark about costs. Our patients ask about copays instead of actual prices. And the entire system lacks transparency.

The most disturbing part? Only 7% of total healthcare costs go to physician and provider fees. The rest? Siphoned away by a bloated system designed to extract profit.

Young doctors graduate with crushing debt- Dr. Kaufman mentioned a couple with $900,000 in student loans at 8% interest. They're broke at 30 years old, despite their earning potential.

No wonder physicians are desperately seeking side gigs, investing aggressively, and experiencing burnout at unprecedented rates.

"Physician suicide is twice the normal population numbers," he noted.

Shocking Truth #3: There's a Fixed-Supply Alternative (And It Changes Everything)

Bitcoin fundamentally differs from dollars in one critical way: scarcity.

"There will only ever be 21 million Bitcoin. Ever. Period," Dr. Kaufman emphasized.

Unlike dollars, which can be printed infinitely, Bitcoin's supply is mathematically limited. This creates a deflationary currency—one that appreciates in value over time rather than losing value.

"94% of all the Bitcoin have been made. You can never make more Bitcoin," he said.

This is why Bitcoin offers what Dr. Kaufman calls an "unequal calculation"—a Pascal's wager of sorts. The downside of allocating a small percentage of your portfolio to Bitcoin is limited, while the upside potential is enormous.

"Even if you think Bitcoin is a total joke, you still should own some because of its Sharpe ratio," he noted, referencing the risk-adjusted return metric that shows Bitcoin has delivered the highest compound annual growth of any asset class for 15 years.

Shocking Truth #4: Decentralization Gives Power Back To Patients And Clinicians

The current healthcare payment system is riddled with middlemen—insurance companies, payment processors, banks—all taking their cut.

Blockchain doesn’t work this way.

"Bitcoin is a totally decentralized monetary network that takes control over the money system away from government and makes it very democratic and gives it to the people," Dr. Kaufman explained.

This matters because centralized structures (like healthcare and finance industries) inevitably become corrupt. The people controlling those systems benefit themselves first.

In contrast, Bitcoin puts everyone on "a completely equal playing field." No one can deny you access. No one can freeze your account.

Shocking Truth #5: A Better Money System Creates A Better Healthcare System

Here's what struck me most about my conversation with Dr. Kaufman: Healthcare problems are fundamentally money problems.

When we fix the money for clinicians AND patients, we can fix healthcare.

"If physicians were to adopt the Bitcoin network, the Bitcoin standard, in five years when Bitcoin's worth a million dollars, people will feel much more secure," Dr. Kaufman suggested.

* Imagine if doctors could practice medicine without constantly chasing dwindling reimbursements and rising costs.

* Imagine if patients could access care without fear of financial ruin.

* Imagine if the system valued transparency and trust over extraction and control.

That's the promise of a better money.

The Pascal's Wager Of Our Time

Is Bitcoin a bet with limited downside and potentially unlimited upside?

"Even if you think it's a scam, it's still worth owning one to five percent," he advised.

The asymmetric bet is simple: If Bitcoin fails, you lose a small percentage of your portfolio. If it succeeds as Dr. Kaufman and many others believe it will, that small allocation could transform your financial future—and by extension, your ability to focus on what truly matters.

Where Traditional And New Healthcare Models Meet

While Bitcoin may be the long-term solution, Dr. Kaufman also praised innovative healthcare models like CrowdHealth (our sponsor) that are building bridges between paradigms today.

"CrowdHealth is incredible because instead of typical insurance, it's like a crowd-sharing approach to medical costs," he explained.

Members pay their own costs up to a certain amount, then the community chips in for catastrophic expenses—making it far more cost-effective than traditional insurance.

Bitcoin and innovative healthcare models share a common theme: removing unnecessary middlemen and creating transparent systems that align incentives properly.

99% of people will read this and do nothing.

They'll continue paying rising insurance premiums, fighting with insurance companies, and watching their purchasing power erode year after year.

But a small group - especially my readers - the ones who recognize that they have the power to take control of their own future - will take the first step toward true healthcare sovereignty.

Which group will you be in?

As Dr. Kaufman put it: "We're all looking for a way to take back some of that control in an intelligent manner and vote with our dollars to make the world a better place in ethical ways."

Bitcoin might just be that way forward. Let me know what you think.

Sponsor note: Not a member yet? Join at joincrowdhealth.com with code ‘Liberty Lab’ for $99/month for your first 3 months.

Connect with Dr. Kaufman: Dr. Noah Kaufman is a board-certified emergency physician with over 20 years of front-line experience. He’s also an entrepreneur, Bitcoin advocate, and public speaker focused on health, freedom, and technology. Based in Colorado, Noah blends deep medical expertise with a passion for innovation, having launched startups in concierge medicine, digital asset trading, and health savings. He’s a musician, climber, and proud father.

His new book “Self Bitcoinization” is coming soon to Amazon.

Until next time,

Tiffany

Never Medical (or financial) Advice. :-)





