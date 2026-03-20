Men die 6.5 years earlier than women. They have higher mortality in 9 of the 10 leading causes of death. They use healthcare resources 69% less than women.

And yet, we’ve spent approximately zero political capital addressing any of this — despite the economic burden of ignoring it approaching $500 billion a year.

That’s changing.

The FDA just held its first-ever men’s health panel — and has finally started the conversation.

I sat down with Carrie Abbott last week to talk through what I heard in that room.

We discuss the testosterone data that’s been buried under decades of a myth born from a study so small and so old it has no business still driving clinical decisions in 2025. And newer research from the VA which tracked over 80,000 men with low testosterone and found that the men who restored their levels to normal had a 56% lower risk of all-cause mortality compared to those who didn’t.

Testosterone isn’t just about sex drive.

It’s about the diabetic whose foot won’t heal, the 68-year-old who breaks a hip and never walks independently again, the man who tells his doctor he just “doesn’t feel like himself anymore” — and gets told that’s normal for his age.

Supplementation isn’t for everyone and comes with risks to fertility, but ignoring testosterone altogether is a costly alternative—in dollars and in lives.

It’s worth learning as much as you can.

Listen here