Signal & Noise

Signal & Noise

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
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Great interview!

My understanding is that many women are unnaturally low in testosterone as well, and it has negative effects on us too. When is endocrine disruption going to be taken seriously?

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