Signal & Noise

Signal & Noise

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
1d

You're a really good writer and speaker.

When I lived in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, I got involved with the feminist community there. They had nothing to do with the definition of feminism in this essay. They were amazing. I should have stayed longer than a year.

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1 reply by Tiffany Ryder
Katy Talento ND ScM's avatar
Katy Talento ND ScM
1d

Note to Substack overlords: I'm gonna need a stronger emoji than the heart for this one.

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1 reply by Tiffany Ryder
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