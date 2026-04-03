Signal & Noise

Signal & Noise

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Debbie Moon's avatar
Debbie Moon
3d

One more nuance to add to the vaccine dialog is that individual genetic variants influence the response to vaccinations. For example, some won't mount much of an immune response to the measles but will have a strong response to the mumps vaccine. Individualization of vaccine recommendations based on genetic variants would be a personalized approach. https://www.geneticlifehacks.com/9-genes-that-impact-the-response-to-vaccines/

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1 reply by Tiffany Ryder
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
3d

Terrific post, as usual. I just realized that the name of your newsletter is a little similar to mine. 💫

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