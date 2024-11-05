signal & noise

Will Falconer, DVM
Jun 18

Wow. Nothing like lived experience, both in your own body and in your daughter's, to wake you up to ask the hard questions. Luckily, in my homeopathic training in the early 90's, I learned my teacher, a hard working vet homeopath with a PhD in immunology, found he could NOT get a patient cured unless and until he treated the illness of "vaccinosis," a term from the days of smallpox!

We're talking *animals,* who don't "make up" wellness or sickness, or have a placebo effect, and I went on to see often remarkable results when I addressed vaccine induced illness with homeopathy.

It was right at the time the childhood schedule was starting to go wild, and mothers were reporting losing their children to autism in unprecedented numbers. There was no turning back for me. And then Andrew was "Wakefielded" and I knew the powers that be would fight tooth and nail to keep vaccinations bringing in the moolah.

Daria Chrobok
Nov 27, 2024

This is just spot on, SO good! Thanks for sharing your experience, this is what people need to hear to realize the bullshit that is suppsedly "science", especially connected to pharma and the food industry!

