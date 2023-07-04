Welcome to Signal & Noise

The mental shift this publication gives you is what separates the managed from the free.

You made it. Good.

You’re here because something’s shifted. I know you feel it.

You’re tired of institutions that treat you like a child.

You look around and realize the people giving you advice have incentives that don’t align with yours.

Maybe you just want to live a life you don’t hate.

Whatever brought you here, you’re in the right place if you’re looking for an upgrade for your mind.

Who this is for

Signal & Noise is for people who want to think clearly, live intentionally, and stop being quietly steered by bullshit systems that don’t serve them.

If you’re done outsourcing your brain to experts, algorithms, and cultural defaults you never chose… stay a while.

If you want clarity over comfort, agency over approval, and a life that’s unmistakably yours… you’ll feel at home here.

What I bring

I’ve lived in worlds that don’t usually overlap.

Poverty and the top 1%. NFL Cheerleading and Emergency Medicine. Healthcare executive and Entrepreneur. Germany, the US, the ER, DC briefings, and the chaos of American healthcare from the inside.

Yes I’ve done cool shit. But I’m not here to BE the story.

I put this here because I think these experiences provide you with something rare and valuable: pattern recognition across worlds.

I’ve seen the game from 1000 different angles. I know how systems operate, what makes people comply, why most advice is intended to persuade and exploit and how power engages strategically to keep you dependent instead of free.

Pattern recognition is exactly what I teach here. It’s what you’ll get better at seeing for yourself.

The work

Most people don’t want freedom. They want permission.

They want someone to tell them it’s okay to think differently, live differently, choose differently while assuring them it will make their lives easier, better, more comfortable.

That’s not what happens here.

Because once you see what others miss and the immense gravity of what you are capable of, you’ll be more uncomfortable.

You’ll feel the pressure of more personal responsibility. You’ll make more decisions for yourself - and live with the consequences of those choices.

You’ll understand that safety and security are just an illusion.

So what’s the upside? Well… it makes you free.

You learn to think in ways that make you un-manipulatable.

You learn to build a life so clear, so intentional, that no system can touch it.

Healthcare is often my lens, but the patterns are really everywhere- in how people spend, parent, work, vote, comply, procrastinate…

You’ll learn to see incentives before anyone tells you what they want.

You’ll learn to separate signal from noise before the narrative gets built.

You’ll learn to make decisions that belong to YOU- not to fear, not to default, not to someone else’s agenda.

This isn’t self-help.

And it’s certainly not “safe”

It’s not for everyone.

This for people who are ready to stop asking for permission and start acting with clarity and conviction. Who are ready to give back like never before and actually take what’s theirs.

My crazy promise to you

In this publication, I promise to do the following:

I will show you how systems really work (not just how they say they work)

I will tell you uncomfortable truths about institutions and people you believe actually care about you.

I will give you pattern recognition- tools that make you impossible to manipulate.

I will never waste your time with virtue signaling or safe takes.

Promise me this in return:

You won’t just agree or disagree with me. You will think. For. Yourself.

You’ll question everything- including me and my musings.

When you think deeply, your entire life changes.

That mental shift is what separates the managed from the free.

What you’ll get in your inbox

Weekly writing that doesn’t hold your hand.

Stories from medicine, policy, and places most people never see- told in ways that hopefully rewire how you think about all of it.

Without fluff. Or scripts. Or comfort.

Just clarity. The dangerous kind.

Most people choose the free option- and that’s okay

But let’s be honest- nothing is free.

Reading my work will cost you time and attention at a minimum. These are premium forms of currency- and they matter.

Some articles will break your brain and make you question the way you see the world- for better or for worse. Alternative perspectives will sometimes piss you off, sometimes make you cry and will change how you think about healthcare, money, autonomy, family, the government, success… and every decision you make.

The ROI? It’s ridiculous.

It’s everything.

In my view, if you won’t invest time and effort into learning to think clearly and live on your terms, then what are you even doing?

Stop outsourcing your brain.

Agency requires choice.

Signal & Noise will be ‘free’ forever.

Ideas should spread.

But some people don’t just want to read. They don’t just want information.

They want to build things.

If you’re ready to turn your clarity into influence, your voice into revenue, and your ideas into a business that doesn’t require you to sell little parts of your soul- there are two ways in.

The Red Flag Writing Collective (Monthly & Annual Tiers)

This is your ticket into our private community where rockstar healthcare founders and professionals network behind the scenes and build real relationships.

It’s where they learn to write like they think: sharp, magnetic, impossible to ignore.

My business partner Sims and I are active here daily (yes THAT Sims Tillirson) - prompts, individual feedback in the group, exclusive workshops, networking sessions with others who can change your career and your life.

It’s where our work happens in a community setting.

6-Figure Social Sales Mastermind (Currently at capacity)

This is the only way to get one-on-one access to us.

This is where we work intensively with a select, limited number of motivated dissidents who are using creative writing and modern sales strategies to turn authenticity into more clients, more funding, more cash and autonomy.

The results have been insane.

We don’t take everyone.

We open slots periodically, but enrollment is closed right now.

If you think this format might be for you, email (or message) directly. Say something like “I want in” and I’ll put you on our wait list.

These aren’t courses. They aren’t bullsh*t. They’re not for hobbyists.

They’re real access to levels of life and career that most people don’t even know exist.

For people who are done playing small and ready to f*cking own the room.

Paid tiers aren’t transactional. They’re transformational. And they’re not meant for everyone.

So if you choose one, I’ll reach out personally.

But I know most people aren’t ready for that.

And that’s okay.

If you are done waiting for permission, done being managed, done living someone else’s version of your life, you should subscribe - free or paid.

Cause this is where it all starts.