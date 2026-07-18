Signal & Noise

Signal & Noise

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Devin Ryder's avatar
Devin Ryder
3d

Love the author written audio, Tiffany! Makes sense articles like this so convenient for me to enjoy:)

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1 reply by Tiffany Ryder
Angela Harden's avatar
Angela Harden
3d

I “love” the audible version, as well. I love hearing my sister’s sound advice, in her beautiful voice. I love hearing the dedication used to achieve the goal, and I also know that you are killing it. You believed you could, and so you did. I see you, and I know my nieces do, as well. You are showing them that “I Think I Can” is more than a children’s story book we were given. You are showing them what it looks like to walk it out, literally. I couldn’t be more proud of the woman you’ve become. I know they’re proud of their Mom. I love you!

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