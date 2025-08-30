"How could YOU, of all people, allow women to bleed out in parking lots?"

I stared at the text message, standing in the research office wearing my favorite black scrubs. It was the morning after the election results came in and I'd expected some friction, but not this.

I responded honestly... "Um... I wouldn't. And I don’t"

I've worked in rural ERs for years. I've done pelvic procedures in hallways while literally screaming at the OB on call over speakerphone. When women came in bleeding after miscarriage (or mifepristone) complications, I’ve always done whatever it took to save them.

I've seen things that still wake me up at night. I’ve always done my best.

Apparently none of that mattered.

The questioning continued: "What if it were my daughter? Or yours?"

Again, I responded with honesty: "Well, actually it doesn’t matter if it was someone I hated, or if I'd go to jail or be hurt myself. I will always do whatever it takes to save a patient, but in fact, no one has ever asked me not to."

Be…