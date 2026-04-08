Signal & Noise

Signal & Noise

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Devin Ryder's avatar
Devin Ryder
3d

This article really hits home for me!

I have a really hard time playing the politician in these situations but, although I hate that the is the reality, I recognize that those who play the game are the only ones who can accomplish anything at all, usually.

Incredibly frustrating, but we have to work with the world that we live within, apparently 😋

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Katy Talento ND ScM's avatar
Katy Talento ND ScM
2d

Yes definitely. I think it’s just insecurity and something still to prove for us to so “other” people. And when we do it to our own side it’s particularly counterproductive. When we keep our eyes on the prize of the change we dream of and keep demanding it and explaining it and selling it - that inspires people to join us, it emboldens our quiet allies to get louder, and it makes it safer and more legitimate and credible for people to take our side and more uncomfortable for our enemies to perpetuate the status quo.

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