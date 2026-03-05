I never wanted to be a health writer.

I just wanted to be useful — which for a long time meant practicing in an ER, telling scared patients the truth about what was happening to their bodies.

What I didn’t expect is that leaving clinical medicine and transitioning to communications would put me closer to the root of the problem than I ever was inside the hospital - but that’s exactly what happened.

The MAHA movement is doing amazing, historic work — on the food system, on hormone therapy, on FDA evidentiary standards.

But most Americans have no idea it’s happening. Not because the policy is failing. Because the story isn’t being told.

And we’re letting it happen.

That’s what this conversation (and the article below) are about.

Let me know what you think.