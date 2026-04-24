On December 10, 2025, some of the country's top Men’s Health specialists told FDA leadership the truth about testosterone, men's health, and a decade of bad policy. Watch it here.

If you’d rather read the highlights first, my coverage of the panel is here:

The first follow-up on exactly what this panel set in motion, what the FDA’s April 16 announcement on testosterone actually does, and what still hasn’t moved is coming soon to The MAHA Report. Stay tuned.

Until then,

Tiffany