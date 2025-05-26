Recently I was roped into a discussion about "forever wars" and whether they're absolutely necessary to preserve a free society.

And after much debate and soul searching, I've decided- I just don't know.

But I DO feel confident in this:

Freedom exists only because people are willing to die for it.

My dad served in the Navy during wartime. Many of his comrades didn't make it home. They gave up everything so we could be free. So you and I could have the opportunity to do something with our lives.

Are we holding up our end of the deal?

Most of us think of freedom as the right to be comfortable.

Scrolling TikTok

Playing it safe to be liked

Working a 'safe' job you hate

Doing what you want when you want

Avoiding hard conversations

Living small & choosing easy

Eliminating sacrifice

But that's not freedom. That's prison with better PR.

I've come to believe that real freedom is the ability to create meaning, to build something that matters, serve others through your work and stand for what's right when e…