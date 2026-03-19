We asked the FDA to say no to Pharma.

I do not mean we asked politely.

I mean we built a regulatory agency whose entire function is to tell the most profitable industry in the world that it cannot do what it wants. We staffed it. We funded it. We gave it authority. We call this public health infrastructure.

The name is the thing we did.

We did not build anything to protect it when Pharma pushed back.

Pharma pushed back. This was not a surprise. This was not a betrayal. A company told no by a regulator will attempt to remove the regulator. This is not corruption. This is a business model. Corruption implies deviation from the norm.

This is the norm.

Pharma funds the media. Not as a side arrangement. As the operating budget. Pharmaceutical advertising is the financial infrastructure of American health journalism. The news about the FDA is brought to you by the companies the FDA regulates. This is disclosed in the fine print.

The fine print is the point.

When the FDA says no, the media covers the FDA. The coverage is not about the regulation. The coverage is about the regulator. This is more efficient. A regulation can be debated on the merits. A regulator can be destroyed on character.

One of those outcomes is reversible.

Vinay Prasad’s job is to tell Pharma no. The media’s job is to make that impossible. The Wall Street Journal ran sexual harassment allegations against him. The allegations didn’t exist. The original story ran everywhere. The correction came nineteen days later. Quietly. On page six. Nineteen days is not a correction. Nineteen days is a strategy.

Prasad is leaving. The strategy worked.

Marty Makary’s job is to tell Pharma no. The media is coming for Marty Makary. Tracy Beth Høeg’s job is to tell Pharma no. The media is coming for Tracy Beth Høeg. The playbook does not change.

The strategy works.

We watch this happen. We call it bias. We write about it. We post about it. We describe the mechanism in great detail to people who already understand the mechanism. Pharma is not threatened by people who understand what Pharma is doing.

Understanding the mechanism is not the same as breaking it.

Two things break the mechanism. The mechanism is not broken.

Leadership cover breaks it.

The President. The White House. Every health agency head. The entire administration standing behind the regulator when the regulator says no. Not a statement. Not a spokesperson. A wall. FDA leaders who know they will not be abandoned can hold the line. FDA leaders who are not sure will manage their exposure instead. They will do as much good as they can without being shown the door. This is a rational response to an irrational situation.

Public outcry moves leadership.

It must be loud enough to be unavoidable. Unavoidable means abandoning the regulator costs more than protecting the industry. Unavoidable means silence is no longer politically safe.

Neither eliminates the attacks. The attacks don’t need to be eliminated. The attacks need to be survivable. Public outcry makes them so.

You now have a choice.

You can know this, and know that you know it, and watch what happens next. The show is well-produced. The outrage cycles are timed. The corrections run on page six. Nineteen days later, if you’re lucky. There is a version of this where you live a perfectly comfortable life and the FDA never regulates anything that matters and you never have to do anything about it.

Or you can get loud enough that protecting Pharma costs more than it’s worth.

Those are the only two options. Pick one.