Signal & Noise

Signal & Noise

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Devin Ryder's avatar
Devin Ryder
8h

Hard to make clear, unbiased decisions (or even obtain clear, unbiased information...) when there's so much money involved in so many industries (healthcare, media, gov't, etc.).

How to set ourselves free has become the question of the century!

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
8h

so eloquent

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