Signal & Noise

Signal & Noise

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Carol Harris's avatar
Carol Harris
7d

Thank you for writing this, including the part where you disagreed with the patient’s choice! It’s so “obvious” how ridiculous typical methods for informed consent are, yet I never thought about how easily it could be rectified. Your suggestions are spot-on sensible.

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1 reply by Tiffany Ryder
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
7d

How is it legal to make patients sign something before being rushed into the emergency room? That has always struck me as so wrong.

Totally agree. I hate it when they hand you the clipboard or ipad to sign immediately before a procedure you had an appointment for. 🙄

Hope you get better soon.

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2 replies by Tiffany Ryder and others
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