It’s the same reactionary pattern.

Donald Trump says words. A group of people screech "ANTI-SCIENCE" and do the opposite.

Don't pass go. Don't consider context. Just run in the other direction.

On Monday, President Trump, alongside his public health appointees including NIH Director

and FDA Commissioner

,

about a potential causal link between Tylenol and autism risk.

One of the resources they cited was a ‘rigorous review’ by Harvard's Dean of Public Health, Dr. Andrea Baccarelli, who stated the research lends "support to the possibility of a causal relationship between acetaminophen exposure and neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism."

Dr. Baccarelli officially recommended that pregnant women exercise caution and undertake careful risk-benefit analysis when considering Tylenol use.

The language is similar to an international warning issued in 2021.

And that's when everyone lost their minds.

Within hours, pregnant women flooded TikTok with videos of themselves po…