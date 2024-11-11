Be aware of the heroes not asking for praise.
They are the ones we owe the most.
I learned about the horrors of war at the bedside.
24 hours a day wounded service-members would arrive on the tarmac en route to my DC military hospital returning from 'the Sandbox' after their stabilization at hospitals in Europe.
They arrived without clothes; without personal items.
Still heavily under the influence of narcotics, and unable to fully understand where they were or what was happening to them.
I was 24 years old, and most of my patients were younger than I was.
My team would arrive with backpacks, music players, changes of clothes, deodorant, soap and words of encouragement.
I remember saying things like:
"You were so lucky"
"Don't worry; you're safe now."
"Everything is going to be okay"
And in the months that followed, I would watch as they struggled and overcame adversity in the form of
PTSD,
depression,
suicidal ideation,
debilitating brain injuries,
amputations and physical trauma
and the worst of all - survivor's guilt.
I would assist in their care, comfort their spo…
