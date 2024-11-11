I learned about the horrors of war at the bedside.



24 hours a day wounded service-members would arrive on the tarmac en route to my DC military hospital returning from 'the Sandbox' after their stabilization at hospitals in Europe.



They arrived without clothes; without personal items.



Still heavily under the influence of narcotics, and unable to fully understand where they were or what was happening to them.



I was 24 years old, and most of my patients were younger than I was.



My team would arrive with backpacks, music players, changes of clothes, deodorant, soap and words of encouragement.



I remember saying things like:



"You were so lucky"

"Don't worry; you're safe now."

"Everything is going to be okay"



And in the months that followed, I would watch as they struggled and overcame adversity in the form of

PTSD,

depression,

suicidal ideation,

debilitating brain injuries,

amputations and physical trauma

and the worst of all - survivor's guilt.



I would assist in their care, comfort their spo…